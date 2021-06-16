IDP Site Evictions Response: Process Map

• As per CCCM Evictions Guidance and Annex 1 Implementation Steps, systematic steps must be taken to engage in negotiations to delay and stop eviction threat, with local authorities and landowners

• First, site level negotiations led by CCCM partners must be exhausted, followed by escalation to the Area Based Coordination level if not successful at a site level, while simultaneously triggering the Evictions Task Force

• Special care must be taken to ensure negotiation does not place site residents at additional risk

• Community consultation through (informal) intentions surveys and ongoing risk assessment should inform response options