The IDP-Initiative quarterly update, January 2022

This Update provides additional detail on UNHCR’s internal displacement response and on this occasion six country operations are covered. Each provides a different protection and solutions angle. From Colombia, a summary is made of the newly launched Protection Analytical Framework, with some analysis also of its Cluster Coordination impact.

From Ukraine, information is shared on our on-going work to support IDP durable solutions, including through housing support.

From Yemen, information is shared on current cash support to internally displaced persons, including detail on the results of post distribution monitoring.

From Honduras, our efforts to drive a community-based protection response are explained, in response to a sharp rise in crime. From South Sudan, additional detail is provided on our Area-Based Approach in support of resilient communities. From Burkina Faso, the results of Shelter Cluster Performance monitoring are shared.