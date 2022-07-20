IDP Hosting Sites in Yemen, January 2021 [EN/AR]

As part of their regular programming, the CCCM Cluster and partners, with the support of REACH, implemented the Site Reporting Tool to build a profile of the IDP hosting sites in which the CCCM Cluster and their partners work. This activity is carried out to inform a more targeted, evidence-based humanitarian response. The initial findings presented here provide an overview of conditions, service access, and threats across 851 IDP hosting sites with a total population of 773471 people in Yemen, as well as providing basic information on population demographics and community needs. The findings presented here provide details on the condition of IDP hosting sites between November 2019 and November 2020 through key informant interviews with community representatives in each site. Only sites for which detailed information was available at the time of data collection are represented in this factsheet. Findings should therefore be considered as both indicative and incomplete. All information is for humanitarian use only.