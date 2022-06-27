As part of their regular programming, the CCCM Cluster and partners, with the support of REACH, are implementing the Site Report to build a profile of IDP hosting sites in Yemen. This activity is carried out to inform a more targeted, evidence-based humanitarian response. The findings presented here provide an overview of basic information on population demographics, site conditions, service access, site threats and community needs. A total of 531 IDP hosting sites out of 2,340 IDP hosting sites in Yemen were surveyed, with a total population of 567,011 individuals out 1,592,494 individuals. Data was received between January - April 2022 and collected through key informant interviews with community representatives in each site. Findings should be considered as both indicative and incomplete. All information is for humanitarian use only