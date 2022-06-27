As part of their regular programming, the CCCM Cluster and partners, with the support of REACH, are implementing the Site Report to build a profile of IDP hosting sites in Yemen. This activity is carried out to inform a more targeted, evidence-based humanitarian response. The findings presented here provide an overview of basic information on population demographics, site conditions, service access, site threats and community needs. A total of 531 IDP hosting sites out of 2,340 IDP hosting sites in Yemen were surveyed, with a total population of 567,011 individuals out 1,592,494 individuals. Data was received between January - April 2022 and collected through key informant interviews with community representatives in each site. Findings should be considered as both indicative and incomplete. All information is for humanitarian use only
Related Content
Yemen - Fourth Humanitarian Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM IV) (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2022)
IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 19 to 25 June 2022
Yemen Child Protection Area of Responsibility: Response Snapshot Quarterly Report (January to March 2022)
Yemen + 6 more