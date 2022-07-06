IDP Hosting Sites in Ta’iz, May 2022

Context & Methodology

As part of their regular programming, the CCCM Cluster and partners, with the support of REACH, are implementing the Site Report to build a profile of IDP hosting sites in Yemen. This activity is carried out to inform a more targeted, evidence-based humanitarian response. The findings presented here provide an overview of basic information on population demographics, site conditions, service access, site threats and community needs. A total of 56 IDP hosting sites out of 198 IDP hosting sites in Ta’iz governorate were surveyed, with a total population of 32,232 individuals out 78,009 individuals. Data was received between January 2022 - May 2022 through key informant interviews with community representatives in each site. The findings presented should be generally read as the proportion of assessed sites as reported by key informants. Findings should be considered as both indicative and incomplete. All information is for humanitarian use only.