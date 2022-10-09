ICRC in Yemen: Semmi-Annual Activity Report 2022 [EN/AR]

It has been eight years since the conflict in Yemen started, impacting millions of people. Lives have been lost, families displaced, homes and infrastructure destroyed, and people's livelihoods ruined.

The ICRC's priority in Yemen remains to protect and assist victims of the conflict and reinforce support to essential systems. In 2022, the ICRC, in partnership with the YRCS, continues to focus on four main sectors: Health, Economic Security, Water and Protection, in addition to other humanitarian activities aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

From January to June 2022, the ICRC provided logistic, technical, and financial support to 58 health facilities, benefiting more than one million people in different parts of the country. The ICRC provided more than 110,000 services to people with disabilities in six ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centers (PRCs) in six governorates. The ICRC has also run projects to improve economic security, supporting more than 300,000 people with food rations, essential household items, unconditional cash assistance, livelihood cash grants and vouchers, and livestock vaccination.

Access to clean water is a key issue for millions of Yemenis. In the first half of 2022, the ICRC provided more than 670,000 people with access to safe water.

As the conflict continues, the number of people in need of protection continues to grow. In the first six months of 2022, the ICRC visited more than 15 detention facilities across the country, providing much-needed support to people deprived of their freedom. The ICRC also helped in repatriating 119 detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen and distributed more than 1,000 Red Cross messages to reconnect people with loved ones.

For more information about the ICRC's activities in the first half of 2022, please download the full report in AR and EN.