12 Dec 2018

ICRC: Conditions in Yemen Expected to Worsen Even if Peace Takes Hold

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 11 Dec 2018 View Original

December 11, 2018 3:45 PM
Lisa Schlein

GENEVA — The International Committee of the Red Cross warns conditions in Yemen are expected to worsen even if a political solution is reached to end more than three years of civil war that have killed or injured more than 65,000 people.

ICRC outgoing head of delegation in Yemen, Johannes Bruwer, has been posted in that country on and off for the past decade. He says he has seen a significant decline in conditions over that period.

He says he is happy that peace talks are taking place in Sweden and hopes for a breakthrough soon, so people can begin their road to recovery.

"At the moment, unfortunately, this is not yet happening, so we will have to see what comes in the coming months and prepare for the worst in Yemen, because the situation even if we have peace tomorrow will continue to be desperate at the best of times,” Bruwer said

Bruwer notes the United Nations estimates 2.9 million women and children are severely malnourished and at risk of death. He says four out of five people or 22 million people need international aid to survive. He says 14 million are on the verge of starvation.

He tells VOA the Yemeni people are so weakened by years of fighting and deprivation they are vulnerable to a number of life-threatening diseases.

"So, cholera, the epidemic still did not cease. We still have new cases on a daily basis,” Bruwer said. “It is much lower occurrence, but the potential is there for it to re-ignite into another big crisis. Now ... cholera, meningitis, measles — we are seeing a number of diseases re-emerging in Yemen in the general population today, so we are concerned about all of them."

The ICRC is not participating in the main peace negotiations. But it is heading a technical working group dealing with a possible prisoner exchange between the warring parties.

Bruwer says lists of prisoners reportedly have been drawn up and exchanged. However, the ICRC does not yet have any information on their content. He says between 5,000 and 8,000 names, some of different nationalities reportedly are on those lists.

He says it is likely to take several weeks before anything conclusive is worked out and the prisoner exchange can go ahead.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.