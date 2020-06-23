Iceland Helps to Boost Support for Women’s Protection in Yemen

Sana’a, 23 June 2020 – The Government of Iceland helps to boost women’s protection interventions in Yemen with a contribution of $200,000 to UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund. Since 2019, Iceland has contributed USD $850,000 towards UNFPA’s women’s protection programme in Yemen.

Displacement and the breakdown of protection mechanisms have drastically increased the vulnerability of women and girls to violence. Prior to the conflict, women endured low status and high rates of abuse. Women and girls make up almost half of the 4.3 million people displaced over the last three years in Yemen; 27 per cent of whom are below age 18.

Funding from Iceland has helped in reaching more than 1,000 women with psychosocial support, legal aid and medical services across six districts in Sana’a and Taizz Governorates. More than 100 women in these districts were supported to start their own business and five new safe spaces were established in Sana’a and Taizz with this funding.

The safe spaces provide women with an opportunity to interact, exchange information and rebuild community networks. “With more than14.4 million Yemenis in need of protection, more than half of them being women and girls, it is urgent that essential services for women and girls are expanded to meet their needs,” stated Nestor Owomuhangi, UNFPA’s Acting Representative to Yemen. “We are very grateful to the people of Iceland; these funds will help us to provide women and girls with a comprehensive package of protection services and support during this crisis.”

UNFPA’s support to the humanitarian situation in Yemen also responds to the reproductive health needs of women and girls.

UNFPA, is appealing for USD $100.5 million in 2020 for reproductive health and protection services for women and girls affected by the on-going crisis. Only USD $52.1 million has so far been mobilised.

