Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Yemen (ECHO/YEM/BUD/2019/91000) Version 02 – 01/04/2019

AMOUNT: EUR 115 000 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision DG ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO1 's partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

MAJOR CHANGES SINCE PREVIOUS VERSION OF THE HIP

Modification 1 – April 2019

After four years of conflict, Yemen is today the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. This man-made crisis continues to deteriorate due to the combination of direct violence on civilians and civilian infrastructure compounded by the collapse of state institutions, national economy and functioning of private sector.

The political progress achieved in December 2018 in the Stockholm Agreement, facilitated by UNSE Martin Griffiths, offer a glimmer of hope despite its fragility. While the ultimate solution to the crisis is political and the political track is indispensable, the measures agreed in Stockholm are far from sufficient to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Furthermore, the peace process and the implementation of its agreements will likely take time. In the meantime, the key drivers of the crisis remain active and the situation degrades.

The preliminary Overview of Humanitarian Needs (HNO) for 2019 - released in January 2019 - confirms the worsening trend. Yemen crisis is not only alarming in terms of percentage of population affected (24.1 million in need out of a total population of 30 million, 9% increase in one year), but also in terms of severity of needs (14.3 million in acute need). Furthermore, the pace of deterioration is very high and unprecedented to any other crisis in the world: people in acute need increased by 27% in the last year only.

Furthermore, for the first time, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) shows at least 238 000 Yemenis in Famine conditions, concentrated mainly in active conflict areas. Overall, food insecurity now affects 20 million Yemenis (10.3 million in IPC 3 – Crisis phase; and 9.7 million in IPC 4 – Emergency phase).

Given the increasing needs across all sectors, the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires USD 4.2 billion which represents an increase of over 40% compared to YHRP 2018 (2.96 billion). This increase is largely driven by a massive upscale of the Food Security & Agriculture Cluster which intends to cover up to 12 million people in need per month from the current target level of 8 million.

While donors generously funded the YHRP 2018 with USD 2.583 billion (87.3%), the YHRP 2019 would require even higher levels of financial commitments. In order to strengthen the EU response to the increasing needs in Yemen, an additional amount of EUR 80 million has been allocated from the Emergency Aid Reserve.