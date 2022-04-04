Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen welcomes nationwide truce [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 4 April 2022 – The humanitarian community in Yemen has welcomed the commitment by the parties to the conflict to the UN-brokered two-month truce in Yemen.

If effectively implemented, the truce will go a long way in reducing violence, alleviating the suffering of people in Yemen, supporting socioeconomic conditions and enabling the humanitarian response. “We welcome this much-needed truce and urge all parties to adhere and respect it, as well as take all necessary measures to ensure its successful implementation,” said Mr. David Gressly, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “I welcome the commitment to allow fuel ships through Al Hodeidah ports. These ports are critical entry points for fuel, food and other essential commodities into Yemen. The resumption of some commercial flights into and out of Sana’a International Airport will be welcome news to many Yemenis, including those who have been waiting for an opportunity to seek medical treatment or education abroad and for families who hoped to reunite over Ramadan,” added Mr. Gressly.

Mr. Gressly is encouraged by the news that the parties agreed to meet under the auspices of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to discuss the opening of roads in Ta’iz and other Yemeni governorates. “This would facilitate civilian and commercial movements and enhance humanitarian access enabling aid agencies to reach people in need in areas where armed conflict and insecurity had presented major challenges for the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” he added.

Mr. Gressly also urged donors to increase their support for the Yemen aid operation and to quickly disburse pledges and honour commitments made at the recent pledging event for Yemen. “This support will help humanitarians in Yemen to provide people in need with concrete peace dividends, as we work to extend our reach to areas that have previously been inaccessible,” he said.

More than seven years of armed conflict in Yemen has resulted in untold suffering, making Yemen one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises and aid operations. Some 23.4 million people are estimated to require humanitarian assistance in 2022 and at the HighLevel Pledging Conference held in March, aid agencies asked for $4.27 billion to help some 17 million people in need.