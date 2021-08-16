Humanitarian and Displacement Situation in Marib Governorate, Yemen

OVERVIEW | August 2021

Escalation in violence in Marib continues to displace families, making the already dire humanitarian situation even more precarious. Since the beginning of the year, over 2,900 families have been displaced due to intense fighting on multiple fronts and sporadic tribal clashes, primarily in the western district of Sirwah, and the southern district of Al-Jubah into Marib city (source IOM).

Airstrikes and artillery shelling in Marib, Sirwah and Medghal districts during the first half of the year have resulted in heavy civilian casualties, including deaths and widespread damage to civilian homes, farms, livestock and a school in Jabal Murad.

According to the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project (CIMP), civilian casualties reported in Marib during the first six months of 2021 were a record high, with some 154 injuries and deaths – that is more than the 151 recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 combined. June was the recorded the deadliest month in terms of civilian causalities with 35 civilians, including children, killed, mainly in shelling and missile attacks, while 37 others were injured - the highest number in a month in Marib.

According to the Camp Management and Camp Coordination Cluster, more than 33,500 displaced families (190,000 individuals) are residing in 150 sites hosting internally displace persons (IDPs). Due to the insecurity and lack of funding, only 21 per cent of these IDPs are reached by humanitarian organizations. IDP sites have been heavily impacted by armed violence, particularly in the first three months of the year, with frontlines pushing rapidly towards Marib City (CIMP)1 . The direct impact of the conflict on IDP sites was slightly reduced in the second quarter. However, many sites remain full to the brim, while others in remote locations in Sirwah and Al-Jubah remain inaccessible to humanitarians due to their proximity to active fighting fronts.

Humanitarian agencies in Marib are continuously scaling up their responses and have increased their presence significantly. However, the increase of humanitarian presence hardly copes with the sizeable level of internal displacement. Throughout 2020 and 2021, upsurge in hostilities is triggering not only new displacements, but also causing secondary and tertiary displacements increasing the vulnerabilities of IDPs and waning their capacity to cope on their own.

Many newly displaced families are living in makeshift shelters, some made of old blankets and plastics sheets. Since the beginning of the year, 49 fire incidents have been reported primarily caused by cooking on open fires, or electrical shortcircuit and poor wiring systems. According to UNHCR partner’s, Human Access, initial assessment report, heavy rains and strong winds in Sirwah district in July also caused widespread damage to 387 shelters, in addition to affecting foodstocks for over 212 families