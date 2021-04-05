Humanitarian and displacement situation in Marib Governorate, Yemen

OVERVIEW | 5 April 2021

Humanitarian needs in Marib Governorate are growing as fighting escalates affecting civilians and triggering new displacements in Mahliyah, Jabal Murad, Medghal, Raghwan, Al Jubah and Sirwah districts. According to IOM, over 2,600 families have fled violence in Marib since the beginning of the year. The majority of the displacement is from or within Sirwah, where families are fleeing for the second or third time from three of the largest hosting sites, namely, Al Zur, Dhanah Al Sawabin and Danah Al Hayal. Marib hosts approximately 1 million displaced Yemenis from across the country, most of them have been sheltering there since the start of the Yemen conflict in 2015. Public services and infrastructures cannot cope with the large influx of internally displaced persons. Most of the newly displaced families have sought refuge in existing, overcrowded and underserved hosting sites in Sirwah, Marib city, Al Wadi and Al Jubah districts and nearby areas. Lack of resources, access constraints and insecurity are increasingly hindering the delivery of aid to civilians in Marib, with severe consequences for the most vulnerable.