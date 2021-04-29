Humanitarian and displacement situation in Al-Jawf governorate, Yemen

OVERVIEW | 29 April 2021

Escalation in hostilities since the beginning of 2018 in Yemen’s northern province of Al-Jawf governorate has left at least 189,340 displaced Yemenis and members of hosting communities in acute need of humanitarian assistance.

Most of these people are displaced from areas in Al-Hazm, Al-Khalaq, Al Ghayl, Bart Al-Anan and Khab Wa Al-Sha’af districts where fighting was more intense.

According to UN-OCHA statistics, Al-Jawf is also home to some 125,5000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Hajjah, Hudaydah, Sa’ada and Marib governorates. Displacement movement from Marib to Al- Jawf is ongoing following the recent escalation in violence. Some 53 families displaced from Marib at the beginning of April 2021 have arrived in Al-Ghayl district – Yam Mountain, most of them arriving with no belongings, citing increase in hostilities and intense airstrikes as the main reason for their flight.

DISPLACED POPULATION AND NEEDS

Continued fighting at the borders of Al-Hazem with Marib governorate and Khab Wa Al-Sha’af district is aggravating the humanitarian needs of the displaced population. The needs are mounting while the humanitarian response remains insufficient. Most of the displaced families are residing in isolated and deserted rural locations, far away from local communities, with little or no access to healthcare, education, and water and sanitation facilities.

Majority among the local population in Al-Jawf are nomads thus prefer to stay in rural areas that match their traditional nomadic living style. They often live in very remote and desertic places that keep them away from public services and complicate their assistance by humanitarian partners.

Some 53 newly displaced families from Marib, in Al-Ghayl district – Yam Mountain reported that they walk long distances for hours to fetch water. The terrain in Al-Ghayl district is barren and have no paved road infrastructure which makes the delivery of assistance more challenging. IDPs ride on camel backs for at least four hours to access the nearest Al-Atheen market to bring supplies back to their families. Health services are distant, and the nearest health facility is four hours dives from Yam Mountain.

These displaced families have received food assistances delivered by WFP and hygiene and dignity kits distributed by Yemen Al-Khair for Relief & Development Foundation (YARD).

During the first quarter of 2021, UNHCR’s partner, YARD, conducted needs assessments of more than 4,600 displaced families, the majority of whom have arrived from Marib governorate and settled in the districts of Khab Wa Al-Sha’af, Al-Hazm, Al-Khalaq, Al-Ghail, Barat Al-Anan and Rajouza in Al-Jawf governorate.