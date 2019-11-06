06 Nov 2019

Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen Launches Medical Mission

Report
from Project HOPE
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original

Washington (November 6, 2019) – In response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen is set to deploy a new short-term medical mission early this month.

Led by MedGlobal, the new medical mission will commence today and end on November 23, 2019, with the overall objective of providing emergency healthcare and educational services to vulnerable populations in the Hadhramout and Ma’rib governorates in Yemen.

“More than 90% of the people of Yemen are in need of assistance. There is an epidemic of cholera that has affected 1 million Yemenis, and caused thousands of deaths. There is severe malnutrition among children, and people are dying unnecessarily from treatable conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer,” says the Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen.

Throughout the mission, an internationally diverse and skilled team will be volunteering in the Yemeni cities of Seiyun (Hadhramout) city and Ma’rib city. The 23-member medical team will provide services like internal medicine, surgeries, medical trainings, and hold daily lectures and workshops to cover the most critical medical topics and daily challenges in local healthcare facilities and propose practical solutions. In addition, the Alliance will supply multiple local healthcare facilities with vital medical equipment, surgical supplies, and essential medications.

This mission comes amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation where 19.7 million people in Yemen lack access to basic health services due to the severe collapse of essential systems. Most beneficiaries of this medical mission will be internally displaced people (IDPs) who face a wide range of protection needs and vulnerabilities.

“After years of conflict upending their lives, many Yemenis, especially those who have fled their homes and have nowhere to go, find basic health services out of reach. With this mission, together we will provide immediate care to underserved groups, saving lives, while aiding Yemeni health care workers rebuild local health systems,” says Project HOPE’s president and chief executive officer Rabih Torbay.

This new initiative of the four U.S.-based nonprofit organizations that makeup the Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen (UMR, MedGlobal, Project HOPE, and Pure Hands) is part of broader efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis and respond to the health needs of Yemenis after five years of conflict.

About the Alliance Members

MedGlobal provides sustainable health care services to the refugees, the displaced and the most vulnerable in crisis areas and low resources countries worldwide by deploying diverse short-term volunteer medical missions and partnering with local organizations.

Project HOPE operates around the world wherever the need is greatest, working side-by-side with health care workers and their communities, addressing the greatest public health challenges to enable people to live their best lives. We respond to disasters and health crises and stay on in communities long after disaster strikes to help find solutions to epidemics and any other neglected health needs.

Pure Hands focuses on alleviating poverty, providing economic opportunity, and delivering emergency relief. We work together to serve the larger community and to support the poor and most vulnerable groups, reducing their suffering through well-planned and comprehensive programs in health, food security, WASH, capacity building, livelihoods, and disaster preparedness and response.

UMR‘s health, education and food security programs aim to reduce the suffering of the most marginalized and vulnerable groups through immediate relief and development projects that provide tools and resources needed to increase their resilience and self-reliance.

Contact:

Rebecca Gustafson
Sr. Director, Global Media Relations
rgustafson@projecthope.org
Mobile +1-703-574-0075

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.