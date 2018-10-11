Humanitarian agencies are rushing to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Luban

Sana’a, 11 October 2018 – Humanitarian agencies are rushing to pre-position life-saving supplies ahead of Tropical Cyclone Luban, expected to hit Socotra island and coastal areas of south-east Yemen within hours.

“This is a dangerous storm,” said Ms. Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “Meteorologists are predicting torrential rains and possible flooding and landslides. People living in areas that will be hit by the storm are at serious risk.”

“The most important action right now is to warn people the storm is coming so families can move to safe areas” said Ms. Grande. “We don’t know what will happen, but we are preparing for a worst case.”

During the past 72 hours, humanitarian partners have been prepositioning medical supplies and emergency kits with food and survival items in Mukalla and Hadramaut. Emergency shelters have been identified and mobile teams are on stand-by to help families who are forced to flee their homes.

“Safe drinking water, shelter and food are likely to be the highest priorities,” said Ms. Grande. “We have ambulances on alert and medical teams ready to help people injured by the storm and we are preparing for the possibility that families may become separated.”

“Cyclone Luban is coming at the worst possible time” said Ms. Grande. “Yemen is already the gravest humanitarian crisis in the world. People are suffering so much. This storm threatens to make a disastrous situation catastrophic.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Twenty-two million people, 75 per cent of the population in Yemen, require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. The UN and partners are requesting USD 3 billion through the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan to support millions of people in need across the country. To date, USD 2 billion, 68 per cent of the resources required, has been received.