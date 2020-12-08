Humanitarian Action for Children in the Middle East and North Africa UNICEF Appeal for 2021 - Fast facts [EN/AR]

Highlights

Total number of children in the region: over 178 million.

Children in need: 38 million (one in five children) – 20 per cent of the children in need globally.

Total internally displaced children: over 6 million.

Total refugee children: 6.3 million.

The region is home to the highest unemployment rates among young people in the world.

UNICEF estimates that the number of children living in poor households in the region could reach 60.1 million by the end of 2020, compared with 50.4 million before the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

UNICEF MENA is appealing for US$ 2.5 billion to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crises and children’s humanitarian needs around the region. Nearly 40 per cent of the global emergency funding appeal