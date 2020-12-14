Humanitarian Action for Children in the Middle East and North Africa 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The Middle East and North Africa region is facing significant challenges. Some 32 million children, including 5.8 million refugee children and 6.8 million internally displaced children, are affected by conflict, protracted emergencies and the climate crisis.

The UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office will continue to support the most vulnerable children and families with humanitarian assistance. In the context of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, UNICEF will reach 47 million people with risk communication messages and 2.8 million children with back-to-learning activities in Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Morocco, Oman and Tunisia.

The humanitarian response will also improve accountability to crisis-affected communities, localize emergency response, prevent sexual exploitation and abuse and prioritize protection. Building shock-responsive systems and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities will remain critical.

UNICEF is requesting US$42.1 million to address humanitarian and COVID-19-specific needs in the region.

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The Middle East and North Africa region is experiencing some of the most desperate situations in the world, with more than 32 million children in need of humanitarian assistance.7 In 2021, the region will account for one third of the very high severity crisis countries globally.

Conflict remains the main driver of humanitarian needs in the region and is exacerbating the needs of children and women.

The scale, severity and complexity of humanitarian needs in the Syrian Arab Republic and Yemen remain extensive after nine and five years of conflict, respectively. The deteriorating security situation in Libya and instability in Iraq, Sudan and the State of Palestine have exposed children, particularly girls, to inordinate violence. The humanitarian situation in the region is further compounded by growing gender inequality and gender-based violence.

Humanitarian emergencies and extreme poverty are driving waves of internal and external displacement, with 5.8 million refugee children and 6.8 million internally displaced children in the region.10 Extreme poverty and violence push children to undertake dangerous journeys in pursuit of better educations and economic prospects.

Sudan has one of the largest migrant populations in the subregion at over 1.2 million. Second to Sudan is Libya, with over 800,000 migrants.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled civil unrest and accelerated economic deterioration in Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia. The number of children living in monetary poverty is expected to grow by 7 million over the course of the year.

The Middle East and North Africa region is also confronting natural disasters, such as extreme flooding in Djibouti, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Sudan, as well as infectious disease outbreaks, including cholera outbreaks in Yemen. Climate change is fueling the spread of disease and the scale and frequency of natural disasters.

The situation is further aggravated by significant water scarcity.