Human Rights Council concludes regular forty-fifth session after adopting 35 resolutions, one Presidential Statement and one decision

The Human Rights Council this afternoon concluded its forty-fifth regular session after adopting 35 resolutions, one Presidential Statement and one decision.

The Council ended the mandate of the Independent Expert on Sudan.

The mandate of the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen was extended under agenda item two on the annual report of the High Commissioner. Under agenda item four on human rights situations that require the Council’s attention, the Council extended the mandates of the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi, and the independent international fact-finding mission on Venezuela. Under agenda item 10 on technical assistance and capacity building, the Council extended the mandates of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, the team of International Experts on the Situation in Kasai, and the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic.

The Council extended mandates of the Working Group on enforced or involuntary disappearances, the Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, the Special Rapporteur on human rights and unilateral coercive measures, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, the open-ended intergovernmental working group to elaborate the content of an international regulatory framework on the regulation, monitoring and oversight of the activities of private military and security companies, the Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes, and the Working Group of Experts on people of African descent.

Two resolutions were adopted on Belarus, one after an urgent debate under agenda item one on organizational matters and the second under agenda item two on the annual report of the High Commissioner. A resolution on Venezuela was adopted under agenda item two on the annual report of the High Commissioner A resolution was adopted on Syria under agenda item four on human rights situations that require the Council’s attention. Resolutions on Yemen and on the Philippines were adopted under agenda item 10 on technical assistance and capacity building.

The Council elected by acclamation seven experts as members of the Advisory Committee : from the African Group : Dheerujlall Baramlall Seetulsingh (Mauritius) and Nadia Bernoussi (Morocco). From the Asia-Pacific Group : Buhm-Suk Baek (Republic of Korea) and Ajai Malhotra (India). From the Eastern European Group : Patrycja Anna Sasnal (Poland). From the Latin American and Caribbean Group : Elizabeth S. Salmón Gárate (Peru). From the Western European and other States Group : Catherine Van de Heyning (Belgium).

The Council also filled eight vacancies of Special Procedure mandate holders : Pedro Arrojo-Agudo (Spain) for the position of Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation ; Gerard Quinn (Ireland) for the position of Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities ; Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker (Sudan) for the position of Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea ; Mumba Malila (Zambia) for the position of Member of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ; Miriam Estrada-Castillo (Ecuador) for the position of Member of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ; Dorothy Estrada-Tanck (Mexico)for the position of Member of the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls ; Aua Baldé (Guinea-Bissau) for the position of Member of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances ; Ravindran Daniel (India) for the position of Member of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries as a means of violating human rights and impeding the exercise of the right of peoples to self-determination.

The Council adopted the outcomes of the Universal Periodic Review of Sweden, Grenada, Turkey, Kiribati, Lesotho, Kenya, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Guinea, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Guinea-Bissau and Guyana.

The proposed dates for the forty-sixth regular session of the Council are from 22 February to 19 March 2021.