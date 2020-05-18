How UNHCR Yemen adapted its interventions in the COVID-19 environment

Protection for refugees, asylum-seekers and IDPs UNHCR continues to identify the most vulnerable displaced people by the conflict, persecutions, flooding, and affected by COVID-19 prevention measures. Up to April, some 37,00 IDP and more than 2,200 refugee families were assessed, including families headed by women or children, the elderly with no other means of support, persons with disabilities, survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and children at risk of violence. UNHCR’s legal counselling helped 16,000 IDPs and 1,330 refugees, to get their IDs and birth certificates. Furthermore, psychosocial counselling and psycho-medical treatment assisted 6,650 IDPs and 2,530 refugees, especially women and children.

➔ To address risks linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, refugees and IDPs have been encouraged to adopt different behaviours such as social distancing and hand-washing through awareness-raising sessions and communication material widely disseminated to communities (door-to-door) and in community/family and health centres. UNHCR expanded its 24/7 protection hotlines, while only urgent face-to-face interviews are conducted upon appointment. Large crowd activities (education, activities in family centres) have been suspended. Legal assistance, psychosocial support and referrals are ongoing.

Durable solutions for refugees Since 2017, UNHCR has been facilitating the return of more than 5,300 Somali refugees under its Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme and exploring similar options for Ethiopians. Resettlement cases for extremely vulnerable refugees with urgent needs that cannot be addressed in Yemen are processed, though the number of quotas from resettlement countries does not meet the high demands.

➔ In view of travel limitations imposed globally to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, all ASR travels have been suspended, though the office continues to counsel and register those for future departures once borders open again. There is currently no resettlement quotas although UNCHR continues to identify resettlement cases and advocate for submissions.

Registration of refugees and asylum-seekers Refugees from Somalia (90 per cent) and asylum-seekers from Ethiopia (five per cent) and other countries such as Syria continue to be registered and issued documentation in areas under the internationally recognised Government of Yemen (IRG) in the south while registration by the de facto authorities (DFA) had been stalled since last year. In 2020, 4,650 refugees, including 320 birth certificates, were issued.

➔ UNHCR trained community-based health workers to undertake COVID-19 prevention measures, including temperature screening of new arrivals in IRG registration centres and equipped staff with basic personal protective equipment (PPE).

Cash-Based Interventions (CBI) for refugees and IDPs While most of Yemen is struggling to survive as the country enters its sixth year of conflict and decent livelihoods opportunities are scarce, an exponentially growing number of refugees and IDPs are entirely dependent on external support. UNHCR provides monthly or one-off cash support, depending on people’s needs (by April, 56,500 IDP families and 6,640 refugee families).

➔ As a COVID-19 mitigation measure, UNHCR increased the number of tellers at banks, doubled the number of payment points, set up hand-washing stations and spaced out cash collections to avoid overcrowding. UNHCR provided cash to refugees and IDP breadwinners who lost their jobs as an effect of COVID-19 measures (three-month value).