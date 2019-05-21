21 May 2019

The Hodeidah smokescreen: A real peace deal requires Yemeni buy-in

Report
from The New Humanitarian
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original

Hisham al-Omeisy

Nearly six months after a much-publicised deal was made in Sweden to bring an end to four years of war and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the UN now says Houthi fighters have pulled out of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
Good news? Take a closer look: many Yemenis, including the internationally recognised government claim that reports of a unilateral withdrawal are no more than a Houthi PR stunt and a short-term smokescreen for a stalled UN-led peace process.

