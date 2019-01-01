01 Jan 2019

Hodeidah must not become the next Aleppo

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
© Hassan Mamoon/NRC
© Hassan Mamoon/NRC

The renewed offensive on Hodeidah city risks cutting the lifeline for 20 million Yemenis.

“There is now little doubt that the vital port city of Hodeidah is under attack. As the offensive sweeps into the city, tens of thousands of Yemenis risk being caught in the crossfire. The fighting threatens to cut off a lifeline to over 20 million men, women and children who depend on supplies through Hodeidah port to survive,” warned the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Secretary General, Jan Egeland.

Extreme violence at the edge of the city stands in direct opposition to rhetoric from both parties to the conflict about their willingness to return to the negotiations table and secure peace.

More than half a million people have already been displaced as a result of the fighting around Hodeidah city since June this year. In addition, millions of people have been driven into crisis by obstructions to the flow of food and fuel through Hodeidah’s ports.

The densely-populated city is home to an estimated 3 million inhabitants. It is also the site of Yemen’s biggest sea entry point for commercial supplies and the quickest, cheapest and safest way to move supplies into a country that depends on imports to meet 90 per cent of its supply needs.

“If the senseless war engulfing Hodeidah is allowed to continue, an entirely preventable human catastrophe will become a reality. It is more critical than ever that the US, UK, France, Iran and all the actors engaged in this brutal conflict call the parties to drop their arms and start peace talks now,” said Egeland.

