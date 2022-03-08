High-Level EU Delegation Visits Tamdeen Youth to Discuss Economic Recovery Efforts [EN/AR]

Tamdeen Youth Foundation received a high-level delegation from the European Union to discuss ways of economic recovery in Yemen and to learn about TYF's efforts in this aspect.

Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives in Yemen, welcomed the Delegation's visit, and appreciated the European Union's humanitarian, development, and peace-building efforts.

"At the end of last year, we launched the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative in Yemen to optimize the humanitarian response mechanism and create a genuine and strategic partnership between local and international organizations, as enshrined in the Grand Bargain and the Charter for Change," Al Suhaily said.

"In early January, we launched the Civil Society and Private Sector Economic Recovery Initiative, He added.

We have subsequently visited most state institutions, the private sector, Banks Association, Commercial and Islamic banks, Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other commercial and financial institutions to prepare for the announcement of the Recovery Initiative Strategic Plan, one of whose priorities is to neutralize the private sector and the economy from conflict.

Al Suhaily said that Tamdeen Youth Foundation works in under the Triple Nexus (Humanitarian Response, Development, Peace-building), considering that reliance on recovery and economic recovery, and in all pressing issues in Yemen, lies mainly on local civil society organizations, as they are present, and can bring different views closer together at all levels.

"if the solution does not come in consultation and dialogue with all local parties, the economy and the private sector will not be neutralized, pointing out that TYF has made great efforts to neutralize many institutions, such as Post, CAC bank, Commercial and Islamic banks, and the Oil and Telecommunications Sectors.

On the obstacles facing civil society in Yemen, Al Sahaily said that the most prominent obstacle is the gap between local civil society and the international community, considering this visit an opportunity to bridge the gap and activate coordination and cooperation between the two sides.

He noted the importance of easing restrictions on direct donor access to local organizations, creating a strategic partnership between local and international organizations, as well as supporting an alliance between local and international organizations, leading to a dynamic relationship. He also noted the need for a partnership between the Social Fund for Development and local organizations, stressing that capacity-building of civil society must be accompanied by funding.

On the situation in Yemen, Al Suhaily noted that it is still tragic. He wished that the war in Ukraine would not affect the amount of aid provided to Yemen, hoping that the EU Delegation provides support to Yemen at the Donors' Conference to be held on March 16th.

"I am pleased with the visit of a High-level Delegation to Tamdeen Youth Foundation, and I look forward to strategic work with the European Union" Al Suhaily concluded.

For its part, the EU Delegation appreciated TYF's efforts to neutralize the private sector and the economy from conflict, while praising the economic recovery initiative.

"The European Union pays attention to civil society organizations, youth, the private sector and the Central Bank."

Ms. Marcela Masiarik, Head of Cooperation with Yemen at the German Embassy, said: "We are closely following what is happening in Yemen, and we are aware of what Yemeni civil society is doing to mitigate the effects of the conflict.

She addressed Al Suhaily: I have followed your intense moves in Aden and Sana'a regarding the economic recovery initiative, and I hope that your efforts will succeed.

The European Union was represented on this visit by Marieke Weirda, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands, and Head of Cooperation with Yemen, Melissa Rahmouni, Premier Conseiller of the French Embassy to Yemen, Alan Ralph, Diplomat at Embassy of Ireland to Yemen, Adam Bergman, Swedish Embassy to Yemen, Munia Hussein and Karolina Hedstorm of the European Union Delegation.

It was also attended by TYF's CEO Jameel Abdo, its Economic Recovery Program manager, Nashwan Al Qubati, and its Advocacy Officer, Ammar Al Ashwal.