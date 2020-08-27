Helping IDP Students Reach Their Goals and Dreams: Success Story

Children are the key to Yemen's future, displaced children and their families in the north of Yemen face myriad barriers to achieve a qualitative primary education, due to the conflict raging and increase of poverty.

Al-Methaq School, that is located in ِAl Hazm District, Al Jawf Governorate is one of the schools that enrolled displaced children from affected areas, both inside and outside the governorate, where it has more than 1,100 students, 23% of them are IDPs. The current crisis and hardship of displaced families prevent most of the children to adhere to schools and obtain basic literacy, numeracy, and life skills keys to prepare them for a successful and productive adulthood. Unfortunately, the inability of poor families to provide basic educational kits and tools caused most boys and girls to drop out of the schools. “Humanitarian organizations like BFD and so on are working to build temporary classrooms and rehabilitate schools, train teachers and provide learning materials to ensure that children receive adequate education in safe learning spaces, yet the fund is not enough. Only a very small portion of humanitarian aid goes towards education in crisis areas,” says Mohammed Al-Ansi, a worker in the education office in Al Jawf Gov.

For this reason, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), decided to intervene by many activities in Al-Methaq school among the targeted schools during the emergency response projects _education program in Khab wa sha'af, Al Maton & Al Hazm Districts-Al-Jawf Gov. In November 2019, BFD targeted 254 IDP students in this school by providing them with school bags and stationery out of 1,358 students in all schools of the three districts. Furthermore, many education services, such as the construction of segregated latrines and rehabilitation of 32 school desks have been conducted.

Arawa an 8-year-old girl in grade 3 said after getting her school bag “I never expected that I would have my new bag and tools like my friends, this is what I was looking for." “We are very pleased with the initiative BFD provided, which finally allowed the IDP children to go back to the school. Asma'a Mohammad said one of Al-Methaq School teachers. She also added saying, "The smiles BFD drew on the faces of the IDP students have given hope in our hearts to continue the educational process again."