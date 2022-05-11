Head of HUMAN ACCESS: More than 490,000 beneficiaries of Ramadan charity projects for the year 1443 AH

HUMAN ACCESS implemented Ramadan charity projects for the year 1443 AH in most governorates of Yemen with the intention of improving people's access to food and meeting their most urgent basic needs in light of the difficult conditions that Yemen is experiencing.

In a press statement, Yahya Hasan Al-Daba, Head of HUMAN ACCESS, explained that about (491,204) individuals benefited from the services of these projects, which included the distribution of food baskets, breakfast for fasting people, the distribution of dates, meat, in-kind alms, clothing and Eid gifts for poor, displaced and conflict-affected families, orphans and needy individuals in most Yemen’s governorates, in partnership with numerous donor organizations, supporting bodies and personalities at home and abroad.

Al-Daba indicated that food baskets were distributed to benefit (217,706) individuals in most governorates of Yemen, and individual breakfast meals were provided, from which (141,693) fasting people benefited. Dates, meat, and in-kind alms were delivered to about (108,114) people, pointing out that the project also included the distribution of clothing and Eid gifts for (23,691) male and female children of poor families, orphans and the displaced.

Al-Daba extended his thanks and appreciation to the ACCESS partners, including organizations, associations, supporting personalities, donors and philanthropists at home and abroad for their continuous support to the various relief and development projects implemented by ACCESS in various regions of Yemen.

He also thanked the workers and volunteers who contribute to the implementation of projects, programs and services, and do their best to make others comfortable.