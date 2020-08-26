Happiness and Hope Are Brought Again: Success Story

Al Maton is one of Al Jawf’s districts whose health facilities have been destroyed or stopped working by the ongoing conflict in Yemen. Al Maton Health Center in Al Maton district is one of those health facilities which had been partially destroyed and stopped functioning. Many parts of the Health Center Building were damaged including windows, doors, and the main wall.

Responding to this tragic situation, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), aimed to meet the urgent needs of the host communities and IDPs who forced to flee their homes and stay in hosting sites in Al Maton, Al Hazm, and Khab Wa Asha’af districts of Al Jawf governorate. As an immediate reaction, BFD launched the activities of the rehabilitation for the building of Al Maton Health Center in a short period to be one of the most appropriate places for seeking and providing treatment again. Moreover, BFD installed water pipes, windows, doors, and a solar energy system to provide a substitute and a constant power of electricity in emergency cases.

Furthermore, BFD provided Al Maton Health Center with medical supplies, furniture, medicines, laboratory, and logistical supplies. Besides, providing health and nutrition services, awareness sessions, psychological support, and financial support to healthcare workers. As a result of this intervention, Al Maton Health Center has become the place in which people can be treated. Health and Nutrition services are provided by a professional team that has been trained by BFD.

Currently, the community including IDPs and patients coming forward from other areas can be screened, diagnosed, and treated in Al Maton Health Center. 10,217 of the beneficiaries have been served in Al Maton Health Care so far. “It is a blessing for us, I used to long-distance travel to access health or nutrition services, but now no need for traveling, all we need of health and nutrition services are accessible in Al Maton Health Center”, Nassar Ameen Thabit, one of the beneficiaries said.