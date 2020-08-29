Hameed's Journey: Success Story

It is difficult for an old man to look after his family in a plain situation; how can he looks after them in difficult ones. Hammed Faris is a 55-year–old married man, who is a father of three children. Before the rage of the conflict reached Nihm District, he used to have a good life with his family. The elderly had decided to flee to a safe territory since his family`s life is at risk.

During his journey to the Hosting Settlement Site for IDPs in Al Maton District, Al Jawf Gov, he encountered many hardships, where he could not secure a ride. Therefore, Hameed and his family had to walk kilometers on foot under the blazing sun. After a couple of hard hours, they found a car that took them to the Hosting Settlement Site for IDPs at a high price.

Now, they are safe, yet the tent, which is considered being their new home (Shelter), lacks many basic appliances. "After we fled to Al Maton, I found shelter, but it was without light, and basic supplies," Hameed said.

To provide Hameed with basic appliances and light, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), has distrib- uted Shelter upgrade in Cash Modality to Hameed. Currently, they would not have to live in the dark.