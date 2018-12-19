Half a million homeless Yemenis on brink of famine face winter freeze – Oxfam

More than half a million people who have fled fighting in Yemen are facing a double threat of famine and near freezing temperatures Oxfam said today, as it called on the warring parties to respect the ceasefire agreed in Sweden last week.

People forced to flee their homes are set for a winter struggle to survive in areas of the country which are one step away from famine and often without adequate shelter to protect them or fuel to keep them warm as temperatures plummet.

Almost 20,000 displaced people are facing winter weather in districts already experiencing famine conditions.

Winter temperatures are likely to drop to below freezing in highland areas of Yemen and rain brought in by southwest winds can fall in heavy torrents, leading to flooding. Many of the 530,000 displaced people living in these areas are in makeshift shelters with no insulation or weatherproofing.

Humanitarian agencies have identified over 75,000 displaced, vulnerable families in districts across the country who will need help to cope during the winter months, and there are likely to be more who haven’t been included in the assessment. 2658 of these families are in districts with catastrophic levels of hunger.

Despite the warring parties agreeing to a ceasefire and withdrawal of forces from the key city and port of Hudaydah at negotiations in Sweden last week, there have been clashes, shelling and airstrikes in recent days. Continued fighting will disrupt aid efforts and make it harder for Yemenis to survive the winter.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam’s Yemen Country Director said: “Freezing temperatures could be the final straw for families already struggling to survive desperate hunger. Imagine trying to survive a winter freeze in a tent, far from your home, without knowing where your next meal is coming from - that is the dreadful prospect facing tens of thousands of families.

"It is vital that the ceasefire holds so that aid is able to reach as many people as possible this winter and those struggling to survive at least get a respite from the fighting.

“While a step in the right direction, the international community cannot assume that the agreements reached in Sweden will fix everything. They need to keep the pressure on the warring parties to lay down their weapons and work towards a peaceful solution to the conflict that will give the people of Yemen real hope.”

Malnourished people are less able to cope with disease and extreme temperatures. Food price rises have put the cost of basic necessities beyond the reach of many. The price of a month’s worth of essential food rose 15 per cent in October, the last month for which data is available.

This basket of foods now costs 137 per cent more than it did before the conflict began.

Yemen has already been described by the UN as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Salaries of public sector workers in the north of the country have not been paid for almost two years, leaving approximately 6.9 million people without a main source of income. Around eight million people are thought to have lost their jobs since the beginning of the conflict because of the closure of private businesses.

Oxfam is providing aid, including clean water and cash to buy basic food supplies, to people forced to flee their homes.

//Ends

For more information or to request an interview, please contact the Media Unit: media.unit@oxfam.org.uk / 01865 472 498

Notes to Eds

The number of people in need of help to cope with winter weather has been assessed by humanitarian agencies working on shelter in Yemen and is available here.

The assessment of levels of hunger by district was carried out by agencies using the Integrated Phase Classification system.

Sarah Grainger Senior Press Officer, Oxfam GB Tel: +44 1865 472 089 Cell: +44 781 018 1514 Skype: sarah.grainger Email: sgrainger1@oxfam.org.uk