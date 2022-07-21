Guidelines on the protection of children in media reporting

Reporting on children and adolescents has its special challenges. In some instances, the act of reporting on children placesthem or other children at risk of protection, retribution, or stigmatization. Therefore, all organizations working on communication should take into high consideration and priority the well-being, protection and best interest of a child before reporting on children. It is highly recommended to all organizations working on communication to have a child safeguarding policy, particularly if those organizations are working in a humanitarian context.

Children have the right to be protected and their best interest should always be the principle guiding any reporting.

Reporting on child’s right violations, abuse, exploitation or neglect should be conducted taking into consideration the Do No Harm principle.

In no circumstances can protection-related data be shared with anyone (including authorities) without the informed consent of the interested person (or legal guardian in case of minors). Agencies working in the communication sector are encouraged to establish a data protection policy.

I. Principles

• The dignity and rights of every child are to be respected in every circumstance.

• In interviewing and reporting on children, special attention is needed to ensure each child's right to privacy and confidentiality, to have their opinions heard, to participate in decisions affecting them and to be protected from harm and retribution, including the potential of harm and retribution.

• The best interests of each child are to be prioritized over any other consideration, including over advocacy for children's issues and the promotion of child rights.

• When trying to determine the best interests of a child, the child's right to have their views taken into account must be given due weight in accordance with their age and maturity.

• Do not publish a story or an image which might put the child, siblings or peers at risk even when identities are changed, obscured or not used.

• Diversity and inclusion should be embraced across representations, where possible, featuring children from all backgrounds, including children with disabilities, and maintaining a balance of gender and cultural identifications.

• Children have the right to participate in decisions affecting them, with their views given due weight in accordance with their age and maturity. Those closest to the child's situation and best able to assess it are to be consulted about the political, economic, social and cultural ramifications of any reportage.

• The use of stereotypes in imagery, both negative and positive, should be avoided.

• All children should have their identity (name and nationality) respected in visual representation.

• Children must be represented in a dignified, respectful manner.