Yemen
Guideline for Establishing IDP Community Committees in Yemen [EN/AR]
Attachments
Introduction
As IDP representative leadership is a pivotal component of self-management structures in IDP hosting sites, community committees at such sites can strengthen the IDP self-management and result in efficient service delivery and protection of site population. The IDP community at the sites will be given the chance to form a representative committee through recommendation, partner selection, or election. Owing to the varying contexts and issues across different sites, this guideline aims to highlight the general process of establishing community committee members. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the partner to adopt this guideline to the site context.
Definition
A site management community committee is a group of volunteers formed in order to assist NGOs in capacity building, timely response, service provision and protection, needs assessment, and fair and impartial distribution, all while avoiding duplication. The committee also plays a key role in supporting site management information sharing and relaying information to the community at the household level.
Basic Guidelines
Analysis of the site population, including gender, age, and vulnerabilities, is reflected in the composition of the committee and ensures full representation of the site
Committee members actively identify needs, gaps, and other issues with the community in their respective site
Committees raise the site issues at the regular SC meetings, and shall call for ad hoc meetings if necessary
The committee should have 3 – 10 members depending on the size of the population at the site. Based on the context, 2 host community leaders can be added
The roles and responsibilities of the committee should be harmonized as much as possible as per the Cluster guidelines. However, context specific amendments to the roles and responsibilities may be incorporated in the TORs and CoCs where SC and community members see necessary. Such changes should be communicated with the Sub-National Cluster
SCFP and other partners shall ensure the success of the committees through providing sufficient capacity building, mentorship, attention, and resources