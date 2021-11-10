Guideline for Establishing IDP Community Committees in Yemen [EN/AR]

Introduction

As IDP representative leadership is a pivotal component of self-management structures in IDP hosting sites, community committees at such sites can strengthen the IDP self-management and result in efficient service delivery and protection of site population. The IDP community at the sites will be given the chance to form a representative committee through recommendation, partner selection, or election. Owing to the varying contexts and issues across different sites, this guideline aims to highlight the general process of establishing community committee members. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the partner to adopt this guideline to the site context.

Definition

A site management community committee is a group of volunteers formed in order to assist NGOs in capacity building, timely response, service provision and protection, needs assessment, and fair and impartial distribution, all while avoiding duplication. The committee also plays a key role in supporting site management information sharing and relaying information to the community at the household level.

Basic Guidelines