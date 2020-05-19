Guidance note for sea cargo transport from port of origin to port Hudaydah (Yemen)

This document provides an overview of the logistics services to be made available by WFP, how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in the Republic of Yemen may access these services, and the conditions under which these services are to be provided.

The objective of these services is to enable responding humanitarian organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of relief items to the affected population. These services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of other organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide a last resort option in case other service providers are not able to fulfil requirements.

These services will be made available until 31 December 2020, contingent on funding availability, with the possibility of further extension. The services may be withdrawn before this date in part or in full, for any of the following reasons:

• Changes in the situation on the ground

• No longer an agreed upon/identified need

• Funding constraints