Guidance on Cash for Work Reporting (V2. 19 Jan 2018) [EN/AR]

Introduction

Cash for work (CfW) has increasingly become a modality of the delivery of assistance in Yemen for many years. It has been used in various sectors to assist affected populations in meeting basic needs and improve livelihoods by improving purchasing power while rehabilitating community infrastructure and creating useful community (and sometimes individual, and household) assets. CfW represents an early recovery (ER) approach that promotes participation of affected populations in the recovery process and ultimately leads to community self-recovery in during and in the immediate aftermath of a crisis.

There have been multiple issues with the reporting of CfW activities, particularly double reporting in WASH, FSAC and EECR clusters, or reporting to the wrong cluster. This guidance is issued to by the three clusters to guide partners in reporting CfW activities: