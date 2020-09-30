This Group Bears the Brunt, Yet Goes Unrecognized!

What if the marginalized had been settled in an area for centuries … would they be given great concern?

If war has negatively impacted other vulnerable groups like “IDPs, host HHs, or those physically challenged” and left them deprived from the basic/multi-faceted human needs, how would the humanitarian situation be like for the vulnerable marginalized communities “Muhamasheen”?

Haidara Ali Gilan Al-Masuri, an elderly woman in her seventies, paints a rather clear picture of a real-life suffering of the marginalized group (approximately 560 HHs) settled in Masrooh sub-district, Khayran Al-Muharraq district of Hajjah governorate. This poor woman has been taking sole responsibility for her children & grandchildren ever since her husband passed away.

Every day, Haidara wakes up at daybreak, sits on her chair by the road, and hopefully waits to get any penny for the passing cars on the road as she lives on charity.

Living as a marginalized “Muhamash” means that you have limited access to food, water, health, education, and even work. Haidara’s sons never got educated due to the harsh living conditions.

Getting Work for those marginalized is hard to come by either. Haidara accepted the reality of her life, living in a house made of steel (zinc). A house which cannot stand heavy rains nor strong winds.

This is just a live example of 560 marginalized households, who are living under the poverty line and dying for immediate relief assistance to change their lives, in Masrooh sub-district, Khayran Al-Muharraq district of Hajjah governorate.