A great place to learn, for a better tomorrow

Over seven years of grinding war in Yemen, the education sector had extremely deteriorated and a huge number of schools are no more functioning. Yet, hope was glimmering in Abdul Hafedh Hansh’s eyes, the principal of Arwa School; the one who dedicated himself to teach the IDPs and the most vulnerable students in the most prioritized IDPs’ hosting site in Ataq District – Shabwah Gov.

Abdul Hafedh Hansh, 42-year-old, is a public-school principal, teacher and a father of six children. “Teaching is the main reason that motivates me to start my day full of passion and optimism, and it is the cornerstone for the recovery of the deterioration of the educational sector in my country”. Working under these hard circumstances, with no classrooms, furniture, and educational materials make teachers and students get depressed. Hereby, as the temperature rises in the summer, many students miss their classes.

From this perspective, Yemen Family Care Association (YFCA) through the fund of the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) was able to support this school, as well as students by improving access and quality of education, particularly through providing furniture, constructing classrooms, rehabilitating schools, as well as constructing and rehabilitating WASH facilities.