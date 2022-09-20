Grant Aid for the Republic of Yemen: Exchange of notes on “the Project for the Improvement of Efficiency in the Port of Aden”

On September 19, 2022 (Same day local time), in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. HIGASHI Kazuhiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Yemen and Mr. Auke LOOTSMA, Resident Representative, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Yemen exchanged notes on the Grant Aid project “the Project for the Improvement of Efficiency in the Port of Aden” (grant amount: 484 million yen).

While 90% of Yemen’s food is imported, a lot of cargo ships carrying food, fuel, construction materials, and other goods arrive in Yemen each month. The number of cargo ships entering the Port of Aden is on the rise due to the difficulty of access to some other ports caused by the conflict, making the Port of Aden an essential marine facility for commercial and humanitarian activities in the country. However, the current facilities at the Port of Aden are inadequate to process cargo smoothly, and has led to an increase in the price of transported goods to the country. This project aims to speed up cargo handling and reduce cargo transportation costs by providing equipment for the renovation of cargo sheds and digitalization of container management at the Port of Aden, thereby contributing to support the future reconstruction of Yemen. This project will also support the efforts of the Government of Yemen to strengthen the functions of Aden city, the transitional capital. The Government of Japan remains committed to continue to work actively, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.