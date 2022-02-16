Governor of Lahij Emphasizes Support for Local Organizations’ Initiative to Optimize Humanitarian Response and Partnership With Them in Development [EN/AR]

Major General/ Ahmed Abdullah Turki, Governor of Lahij Governorate, emphasized support for the initiative of local organizations to optimize the impact of humanitarian assistance, their adoption of economic empowerment and local development programs, and allocating the largest proportion of relief support towards development, job creation and economic empowerment.

This was during his Tuesday meeting with Mr. Hussien Al Suhaily, Chiarman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative in Yemen, and Coordinator of the Economic Recovery Initiative, with whom he discussed partnership mechanisms between the local authority and CSOs in planning for the of development of local resource, and assessing the impact of humanitarian assistance and relief projects over the past years.

In this context, the Governor stressed the need to review the strategy of working relief agencies and organizations in Yemen to follow the methodology of economic empowerment of local communities. He said that, "Lahij urgently needs to reactivate stalled projects and support development projects, particularly in the areas of agriculture and industry. We assure everyone that Lahij is safe and stable, and that the local authority, executive offices, and security agencies are committed to securing investment projects, providing all facilities to the private sector and organizations, and improving the business and investment environment.

For his part, the Coordinator of the Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives appreciated this meeting, and stressed the willingness of CSOs to contribute all their expertise and capabilities to support national institutions, promote the capacities of local cadres, and analyse needs and opportunities for development and investment, thereby contributing to the implementation of joint programs and projects with government bodies, local authority and the private sector to develop infrastructure and public services for citizens in Lahij Governorate.

He also appreciated the local authority's support for the initiative and efforts of civil society organizations to optimize humanitarian response mechanisms, the need to link their delivery to recovery, economic empowerment, and sustainable development, and their contribution to stability and social cohesion through creating job opportunities for youth and women, improving the farming communities and fishermen, and improving the lives of people in the most needy areas.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of Planning and International Cooperation, Dr. Hisham Al Saqqaf, Director of the General Investment Authority in Lahij, Mr. Nazih Abdul Aziz Al Sha'bi, Adviser to the Governor of Lahij, Mr. Omar Al Samati, Secretary of the Governor, Mr. Azab Jaber, Press Secretary, Mr. Mohaamed Mohieddin, TYF's Economic Empowerment Program Manager, Mr. Nashwan Al Qubati, TYF's Liaison Manager, Dr. Nadin Abdulkader, TYF's MEAL Officer, Ms. Bushra Abdullah, and Technical Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Fisheries Eng. Ahmed Saeed Al Wahsh.