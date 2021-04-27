The Government of Japan and UNOPS Support Health Response in Yemen

Aden, 27 April 2021 – The Government of Japan and UNOPS launched a project to provide urgent support to the health care system in Yemen. The new project will enhance the operational capacity and resilience of the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Aden in providing essential health services, including urgent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through the supply of mobile clinics for the targeted southern governorates in Yemen: Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Shabwah, Hadramout, and Al Marah governorates. The project will contribute to the well-being of local communities, supporting approximately 50,000 people, of whom 47% are females

Appreciating the continued support from the Government of Japan, Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman, said; “This timely intervention is an essential stepping stone to support the provision of critical health services in Yemen, including the prevention of the spread of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile clinics will provide a rapid response and effective emergency means particularly to the most vulnerable groups in Yemen. UNOPS is happy to partner with the Government of Japan in improving the lives of the people of Yemen.”

The health sector in Yemen is suffering from the effects of the country’s compounded crises under the ongoing conflict. The economic shocks, the country-wide COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of other communicable diseases, and the formidable needs in view of the limited resources have severely exacerbated the existing challenges in Yemen. Furthermore, the recurring flash floods in recent years that have hit the entire country, including the southern region, left devastating damages to both the infrastructure and the local public services capacity, including sanitation and health. Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the plight of the Yemeni people who are already struggling with so many challenges.

Urgent life-saving assistance remains critical, and incremental investments in resilience and rehabilitation are needed to prevent further destitution and promote recovery. Primary, secondary and tertiary care, including trauma, emergency, reproductive health, and referral care, are considered a priority in terms of provision of assistance by the international community, including through rehabilitation and fixing of the damages, provision of equipment, medicines, furniture, and so forth.

About UNOPS:

UNOPS helps the UN and its partners provide peace and security, humanitarian and development solutions. UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. UNOPS services cover infrastructure, project management, procurement, financial management, and human resources. Our partners call on us to supplement their own capacities, improve speed, reduce risks, boost cost-effectiveness and increase quality.

UNOPS Hub in Amman covers Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen and implements projects in partnership with bilateral donors, national governments, and other UN agencies.

