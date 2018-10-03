03 Oct 2018

Government collaborating with Arab Coalition in fighting cholera: Hodeidah Governor

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 02 Oct 2018

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2018 (WAM) -- Four trucks laden with anti-cholera vaccines, drugs and other types of medications have been sent by the Arab Coalition states and arrived in Hodeidah in a bid to control the disease across the territories ruled by the internationally recognised government of Yemen, the Governor of Hodeidah said.

"In coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Ad Durayhimi Field Hospital, opened by the Emirates Red Crescent less than a week ago, will provide additional stocks of medications to fight the disease, which has not been confirmed so far in any part of the liberated areas," Dr Al Hassan Taher added.

The governor held the Iran-backed Houthi militias accountable for the deteriorating health conditions of locals living in the cities under their control in the governorate.

"International organisations, which have better access to those areas controlled by Houthis, are mandated to take action and stop the coercive way the rebels are determining the fate of Yemeni citizens living in the cities under the grip of the militias," Dr Taher noted.

He reaffirmed the Yemeni Government's readiness to receive any medical cases, expressing deep concern over the fate of Yemeni people living across Houthi-controlled territories.

