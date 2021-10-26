Global Risk Analysis - October 2021

Ten risks to watch over the next six months

ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a notable deterioration may occur within the next six months, leading to a spike in humanitarian needs.

The report aims to enable decision-makers to understand potential changes that could have humanitarian consequences and to take them into account in planning and preparedness.

High risks identified:

Afghanistan

Ethiopia (Tigray)

Medium risks identified:

Afghanistan regional displacement (in Iran and Pakistan)

Costa Rica/ Nicaragua

Ethiopia (Amhara & Afar)

Haiti/ Central America

Niger

Low risks identified: