Yemen + 11 more

Global Risk Analysis - October 2021

Ten risks to watch over the next six months

ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a notable deterioration may occur within the next six months, leading to a spike in humanitarian needs.

The report aims to enable decision-makers to understand potential changes that could have humanitarian consequences and to take them into account in planning and preparedness.

High risks identified:

  • Afghanistan
  • Ethiopia (Tigray)

Medium risks identified:

  • Afghanistan regional displacement (in Iran and Pakistan)
  • Costa Rica/ Nicaragua
  • Ethiopia (Amhara & Afar)
  • Haiti/ Central America
  • Niger

Low risks identified:

  • Somalia
  • Sudan
  • Tunisia

