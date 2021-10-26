Yemen + 11 more
Global Risk Analysis - October 2021
Attachments
Ten risks to watch over the next six months
ACAPS has just released a new Global Risk Analysis, which outlines a number of key contexts where a notable deterioration may occur within the next six months, leading to a spike in humanitarian needs.
The report aims to enable decision-makers to understand potential changes that could have humanitarian consequences and to take them into account in planning and preparedness.
High risks identified:
- Afghanistan
- Ethiopia (Tigray)
Medium risks identified:
- Afghanistan regional displacement (in Iran and Pakistan)
- Costa Rica/ Nicaragua
- Ethiopia (Amhara & Afar)
- Haiti/ Central America
- Niger
Low risks identified:
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Tunisia