Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 05 June 2018

CAR

Security continues to deteriorate in Bambari (Ouaka) due to intermittent clashes since mid-May between armed groups, including the UPC and anti-Balaka groups, and security forces. Latest clashes on 29-30 May resulted in the secondary displacement of 7,000 IDPs in Bambari town and an additional 8,500 people in Bianga village.

Go to CAR page

UKRAINE

81 civilian casualties (including 23 deaths) were recorded in April and May, compared to 43 (including 10 deaths) in the first quarter of the year. The protection of children is a major concern with two children killed and three injured from 22 to 29 May. Insecurity around civilian infrastructures, especially water filtering stations and medical facilities, adds to the dangers faced by civilians.

Go to Ukraine page

YEMEN

The food security situation continues to deteriorate in Yemen. The number of people in IPC 4 is projected to increase from 8.4 million to 18 million by the end of the year. In addition, the risk of localised IPC 5 is increasing as the most vulnerable households begin to exhaust their coping mechanisms. The escalation of conflict around the port city of Hudaydah, where around 70% of aid supplies are delivered, is exacerbating the severity of the food security crisis.

Go to Yemen page

Updated: 05/06/2018

Next GEO updated on Tuesday 12 June 2018