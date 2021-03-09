GIEWS Country Brief: Yemen 09-March-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Conflict continues to threaten agricultural livelihoods

Well below-average 2020 cereal harvest estimated, stable cereal import requirements

Over 16 million food insecure people in January-June 2021 period

Due to a variety of natural conditions, the calendar of agricultural activities differs depending on location. In Central highlands and Southern uplands, barley, maize and sorghum harvests finished last November. In Central highlands, the harvest of the second season wheat crops that were planted last December is expected to start soon. In Eastern Plateau, wheat crops have already been harvested. According to actual meteorological observations, seasonally dry weather conditions prevailed in January and the first two decades of February across the country. In Central highlands and Southern uplands with distinct rainy seasons, precipitations are expected to pick up from March onwards.

Unabating conflict continues to compromise all economic activities, including agriculture. Although prices of some agricultural inputs seasonally declined in January 2021, inputs remain expensive and often in short supply. High fuel prices are constraining agricultural activities, particularly irrigation. To cope with the elevated production costs, reports indicate that farmers shifted from irrigated to rainfed crops, which yield lower output and rely more on family labour instead of employing hired workers.

Regarding the desert locust outbreak, at the end of February, low numbers of solitarious adults were reported only along the Red Sea coastal plains as conditions have been drying out in the rest of the country. No breeding in expected until the rains resume from March. The country’s capacity to survey and control pests remains constrained due to lack of equipment.