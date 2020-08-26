Getting Recovered after Malnutrition: Success Story

In many rural areas and villages in Yemen, the number of children with severe acute malnutrition is increasing dramatically and rapidly, which makes most civil society and international/ national organizations tend to work against this fatal disease. To reduce the malnutrition rate amongst the children and women, BFD deployed mobile medical teams in Khabb wa Asha`af district of Al Jawf governorate. They detected a 21-month-old boy, Mohammed in Al Areen village of Khab wa Asha'af district and found that he was suffering from acute malnutrition. His father works as a laborer and has no stable income. Therefore, he could not provide healthy food to his wife during pregnancy. “I am myself suffer from poor nutrition and I can’t breastfeed my son regularly”, Mohammed’s mother said. Maohammed was admitted by the mobile team into SAM program and give the required treatment.

His weight was 4 kg and MUAC was 10 cm. Regular supervision medical visits were conducted to follow Mohammed condition by the mobile team. He has followed up until he was fully recovered, his weight became 9 kg and MUAC is 12.6 cm. Besides, his mother was advised by the mobile team about the importance of having healthy foods and breastfeeding. Providing health and nutritional services by the mobile medical team was the cause of Mohammed healing and other similar children who suffered from many nutritional and health ailments. The community of that village expressed their gratitude and happiness for the services provided by the mobile medical team of BFD.