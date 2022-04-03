Germany/KfW and UNOPS Support Al Sabeen Hospital in Yemen [EN/AR]

Sanaa– April 3, 2022 - With the support from the Federal Republic of Germany, through the KfW Development Bank, UNOPS handed over Al Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa. The hospital is one of 19 health facilities and 21 isolation units that are being rehabilitated as part of the “Strengthening Resilience through enhancing Health Service Facilities in Yemen” project.

The project aims at supporting the local health service providers and local communities in increasing access to primary and secondary health facilities. Through restoring the physical infrastructure of the targeted health facilities, providing medical equipment and furniture, and building the capacity of the health staff, UNOPS contributes to the health sector in Yemen for improved healthcare services to the targeted populations.

Mr. Marc Engelhardt, Head of the Middle East Department at KfW Development Bank highlighted the strong partnership between KfW and UNOPS in the implementation of the project. He appreciated that over 130,000 patients will benefit annually from the improved health infrastructure and thanked UNOPS for the successful completion of the rehabilitation works.

Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, UNOPS Director of Amman Multi-Country Office, said: “The handover of Al Sabeen hospital is another milestone intervention in support of the health sector in Yemen. Thanks to our partnership with the Government of Germany and the KfW, Al Sabeen hospital is better equipped and in a much better position to continue the provision of critical healthcare to Yemeni mothers and their children.” “Strengthening Resilience through Enhancing Health Service Facilities in Yemen” project is funded by the German Government through KfW. The project aims at strengthening the resilience of the supported health facilities and the targeted communities by providing sustainable access to healthcare services. The project is aligned with the Health Cluster objectives of the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, mainly, to enhance local referral health system by supporting selected tertiary health facilities in targeted communities; increase access to targeted communities to primary and secondary health care services; and, help ensure that health facilities in priority districts are able to respond to epidemics and outbreaks.

The project supports Sustainable Development Goal 3 - “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

