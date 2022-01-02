Germany grants US$15.6 million to support displaced and host communities in Yemen [EN/AR]

At least one million conflict-affected people will benefit from multi-sectoral interventions over the next three years

Sana’a, 22 December 2021 – The Government of Germany through KfW Development Bank has granted US$15.6 million to UNICEF in support of multi-sectoral interventions to address vulnerabilities of conflict-affected displaced and host communities in Yemen. These interventions, benefiting at least one million people, including over 300,000 children, aim to improve access to water and sanitation services, to create child-friendly and gender-equitable learning spaces and to provide psychosocial support for conflict-affected children and life skills training for conflict-affected adolescents.

As the conflict continues to intensify, an estimated 1.7 million children are internally displaced, many of them suffering from multiple displacements which expose them to greater risks.

Children lack access to basic services and are at risk of violence, exploitation, abuse and trafficking. They often live in overcrowded camps or informal settlements, where access to basic hygiene and health services is limited.

“Children in Yemen need urgent assistance”, says Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen. “We are very grateful to the people and the Government of Germany for this important contribution, which will help us bring children the critical support they need for their survival”.

Since 2015, Germany has contributed over US$123 million to UNICEF Yemen to address urgent humanitarian needs. This contribution comes as a boost to the response of UNICEF and partners to the displacement crisis that Yemen is currently facing.

