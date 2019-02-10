Further Food Aid for 15,000 People in Yemen

Aid material was delivered by Turkish Red Crescent to 15,000 Yemeni people struggling to live under the shadow of conflicts.

Turkish Red Crescent Head of Yemen Delegation organized an aid delivery in the city of Mehra, which was hit by the hurricane recently and where 3,000 people were affected and they handed over the packages containing several food ingredients to the families.

Stating that the aid materials were delivered to the families in need in cooperation with the local authorities, Head of Delegation Mehmet Sancar said that locally supplied aid materials that would be sufficient for a few weeks were delivered to 15 thousand people in Mehra city which was affected not only from conflicts but also from a natural disaster lately.