Funded by World Food Program (WFP), General Food Assistance alleviates the suffering of more than 65,000 families in Lahj and Taiz governorates

No one can imagine the condition of a poor Yemeni family without income in the midst of the war in Yemen for seven years, and the extent of the suffering experienced by this family in order to survive.

The tragedy increases when this family is without a breadwinner, as is the case of the family of the inhabitant "Iman Ahmed", who lives in an old dilapidated house in Lahj governorate, and has been living for years without a breadwinner as a result of disability and disease from which her only breadwinner suffers.

In order to provide for her children, 40-year-old Iman had to work in a difficult profession that did not suit her nature as a woman. However, difficult circumstances forced her to do so to escape starvation in a rural area that lacked public services.

Fortunately, this area was reached by HUMAN ACCESS organization through General Food Assistance, funded by World Food Program (WFP). Having been reached, this impoverished family was able to receive financial support through the cash aid program for families, as well as to obtain balanced food and monthly medication for her sick breadwinner, so that Iman could devote herself to caring for her disabled husband and raising her children who attended school.

Now you can imagine how happy this family was after the intervention of the project to meet their urgent needs after years of suffering.

Three in one

HUMAN ACCESS, in partnership with WFP through General Food Assistance, was able to improve the nutritional status of about 65,567 families in the governorates of Taiz and Lahj, who benefited monthly from the project during the period from January to October 2021.

The project included three sub-projects, the first of which was the cash aid program for families "CBT", which targeted the districts of (Al-Hadd, Al-Madharibah, Al-Maqatirah, Al-Maflahi, Yafa'a Labous, Yahar, Tor Al-Baha, Al-Malah, Halmeen, and Habil Jabr) in Lahj Governorate, with a total number of monthly beneficiaries reaching 43,443 needy and displaced families.

The second project, within General Food Assistance, is the food vouchers project, which targeted Al-Qabbaitah district in Lahj governorate, benefiting 15,130 families.

The project aims to ensure food security for families without income, or those families headed by women or children, by disbursing food vouchers whereby a monthly food basket has been provided since the beginning of the year until now.

As for the third project, it is General Food Assistance, which targeted Sala district in Taiz governorate, benefiting 6,994 families, and aims to provide relief to the poorest and war-affected families through the distribution of monthly food baskets.

Life-saving and diverse

The family of Hajj Abdullah Ahmed is one of the families benefiting from General Food Assistance. Abdullah has a story of suffering that began with his displacement with his wife and two grandchildren to the Thaabat area of Taiz city. Abdullah is an old man who lives with his wife and grandchildren in one room that lacks the necessary furniture. Despite his old age, he had to work at a low daily wage to sustain his living.

However, this family's situation has changed dramatically after an assessment of the affected families was carried out. General Food Assistance targeted Hajj Abdullah and his family due to being considered a needy and displaced family, and because their access to food has become so difficult to obtain.

Finally, luck smiles, as the family of Hajj Abdullah began to receive a monthly food basket, which made a qualitative leap in their living conditions, thanks to General Food Assistance implemented by HUMAN ACCESS and funded by the World Food Program (WFP).

This is a success story among thousands of stories contributed by HUMAN ACCESS to alleviate the suffering of thousands of citizens who suffer from food insecurity, especially those families who lack sources of income and find it difficult to provide the basic requirements for their livelihood.

In a press statement, Abdullah Moqbel, the project manager, explained that the projects implemented by HUMAN ACCESS in the targeted areas during the specified time period prevented a significant number of families from falling into the clutches of famine that threatens the country.

He stressed the importance of increasing funding for the humanitarian response to provide multiple life-saving services and to reach more Yemeni families who were unable to obtain humanitarian support and face major challenges in obtaining food