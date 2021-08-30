Funded by (WFP), More than 53 thousand people benefit from malnutrition treatment project in July

With the aim of contributing to the treatment of severe and moderate acute malnutrition cases for children under five years of age, and treating pregnant and lactating mothers with moderate acute malnutrition, HUMAN ACCESS, in partnership with World Food Program (WFP), implemented a project to address malnutrition cases during the month of July in the governorates of Taiz, Lahj and Marib Governorate, which benefited (53,963) individuals.

This project provided a number of diverse programs, including the provision of therapeutic feeding services to children with severe acute malnutrition through mobile clinics and fixed centers, benefiting approximately 328 boys and girls.

The project also offered therapeutic feeding services for moderately malnourished children to (3,594) boys and girls, while (13,627) children under two years of age benefited from preventive foods.

Moreover, (8981) pregnant and lactating mothers benefited from curative and preventive services through mobile clinics and fixed centers, while (5,545) women benefited from the counseling service for mothers on feeding infants and young children in mobile clinics and health facilities.

The project also made home visits to raise awareness of mothers, benefiting (1942) women, and 15 female community health volunteers were trained and qualified within the framework of the project, while (19,931) men and women benefited from community awareness campaigns planned to prevent diseases in the targeted areas.

These humanitarian interventions and treatments have contributed to some extent in providing the necessary treatments for cases of malnutrition in children under the age of five and improving the nutritional status of pregnant and lactating mothers.