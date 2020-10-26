Funded by WFP The emergency food aid project reaches to more than 65,000 families in Lahj and Taiz last September

The conflict in Yemen is exacerbating the food insecurity in the country. WFP latest report indicated that Yemen ranks the eleventh in the list of the most food insecure countries in the world.

The food insecurity rate is 10 million, or 44.5%. The governorates of Lahj and Taiz are among today's conflict areas, where people suffer from extreme poverty and food insecurity. They are in desperate need of help. This is the reason behind the emergence of the emergency food aid project implemented by the CSSW with the support and funding of the World Food Program (WFP).

WFP seeks to ensure food security by providing emergency food aid to low-income families and a food ration every month. The project included three main components: food aid, food vouchers, and cash assistance.

The project manager, Mr. Abdullah Moqbel, explained that the project targeted (10) districts in Lahj governorate and Sala district in Taiz governorate. He pointed out that about (65,865) families have benefited from the emergency food aid project that was implemented by CSSW in partnership with WFP last September 2020.

Moqbel added that the project has taken a specific and clear mechanism according to precise criteria, as families that need urgent intervention with food aid in each targeted district were selected according to the specified criteria, indicating that the distribution process complies with the requirements of public safety and precautionary measures to confront Covid-19 disease and educate the target areas with the disease.

Moqbel indicated that the project distributed food aid to 15,319 families in the districts of Habeel Jaber, Al-Maflahi, Al-Madariba and Yafe in Lahj governorate. 15,130 families benefited from the food aid project through food vouchers in Al Qabaitah district, and about 216,749 individuals benefited from the cash aid project in the districts of Tor Al Baha, Al Malah, Yahar, Halmeen, Al Maqatira and Al Had in Lahj governorate. About 7002 families have benefited from the food aid project in Sala district, Taiz governorate.

Moqbel emphasized that the emergency food aid project has achieved success since its inception. Among its results were improving the nutrition status of the beneficiary families, and the regularity of aid on a monthly basis without interruption during the last period. It also contributed to alleviating the suffering of thousands of citizens who suffer from food insecurity, especially families that do not have sources of income, and supported them in overcoming the difficulties they face in providing the basic requirements for their living.