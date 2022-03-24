Funded by Penny Appeal Australia, providing integrated nutrition and maternal and child health services in Taiz Governorate

Yemen suffers from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, which increasingly threatens food security and livelihoods for millions of Yemenis, and food insecurity has many negative effects, including a high rate of acute malnutrition among children under five years of age and pregnant women, and an increased risk of disease and death.

That is why the HUMAN ACCESS Project came to provide integrated nutrition and maternal and child health services to disadvantaged and conflict-affected communities in Yemen, implemented by HUMAN ACCESS, with funding from Penny Appeal Australia, which was with the aim of providing life-saving emergency food interventions to the most vulnerable groups in society, namely children under five years of age, newborn children, pregnant and lactating women, and improving the quality of maternal and child health services in Al-Misrakh District, Taiz Governorate.

8,413 Beneficiaries

The project provided a number of various programs in Al-Misrakh District, Taiz Governorate, which included therapeutic feeding services for severely malnourished children, and reproductive health services, by supporting two mobile medical clinics and a mobile medical team during the period from December 2021 and will continue to May 2022.

The total number of beneficiaries from the provision of various health services reached (8,413) individuals from the most vulnerable communities in the targeted areas in Al-Misrakh district.

These interventions have contributed to decreasing the mortality rate resulting from malnutrition, improving the nutritional and health status, and raising the level of awareness of reproductive health issues in the targeted areas.