Funded by “IHH”, HUMAN ACCESS finalized the construction of Owais Al-Qarni Educational Compound in Taiz

The Director-General of Taiz Education Office, together with the Director-General of Al-Muzaffar district and the Secretary-General of HUMAN ACCESS in Taiz Governorate, have conducted an inspection visit to Awais Al-Qarni Educational Compound to check on its work progress.

This Compound, which is implemented by HUMAN ACCESS in Wadi Al-Salami area, Al-Muzaffar District, Taiz Governorate; and funded by Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), aims at ensuring a healthy educational environment for the area-targeted students.

During the visit, HUMAN ACCESS Secretary-General in Taiz Governorate reviewed the project’s components namely three floors, 23 classrooms, computer and science labs, a library, a football field, as well as a paved and shaded square. The project is expected to be completed and delivered to the Education Office in current May.

The Education Office Director expressed his appreciation and admiration for the efforts made by HUMAN ACCESS in the carry-out of this educational compound, as well as for the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (iHH), being the project's funder. He considered the Compound’s construction, equipping, and furnishing as a unique intervention and paradigm shift in education, and as a step that fulfills the dreams of the governorate population. The Director highlighted that the purpose of this visit is to assess the project progress, follow up on finalizing supplying the compound with the office and school furniture and lab requirements, as well as to address sanitation-related issues.

For his part, the Director-General of Al-Muzaffar District commended the efforts made by HUMAN ACCESS in espousing and implementing such development projects, especially during the difficult conditions that Taiz Governorate is undergoing in particular and Yemen in general.