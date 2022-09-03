Funded by iHH Foundation, inaugurating the largest Educational Compound in Taiz Governorate [EN/AR]

Out of HUMAN ACCESS's greater attention to education as a strategic approach in its interventions, HUMAN ACCESS in Taiz Governorate inaugurated “Oways Al-Qarni Educational Compound”, in the presence of the First Deputy Governor of Taiz Governorate, Dr. Abdualqawi Al-Mikhlafi, along with a number of local officials, social figures, and parents.

Oways Al-Qarni Educational Compound, implemented by HUMAN ACCESS and funded by Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), consists of three floors with thirty rooms, including 22 classrooms. All were equipped with school furniture, a library, computer and science labs with their basic supplies, in addition to a playground, toilets, a shaded courtyard furnished to the highest standards, as well as other facilities.

Oways Al-Qarni Educational Compound is expected to accommodate 900 students, according to a statement by Mr. Abdulkarim Shaiban, HUMAN ACCESS Secretary General in Taiz governorate, who confirmed that the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (iHH) has many tangible fingerprints where several projects have been implemented through its support in Taiz and other Yemeni governorates.

At the opening ceremony of the Compound, the First Deputy Governor of Taiz Governorate, Dr. Abdulqawi Al-Mikhlafi, praised the support and efforts offered by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (iHH) and HUMAN ACCESS in carrying out such sustainable projects in the area of education, especially at times the current conflict inflicted destruction of many educational facilities within the governorate.

For his part, Mr. Abdulwase’e Shadad, Education Office Director General in Taiz, stressed that Oways Al-Qarni Educational Compound represents an important contributor to the education sector as it would ensure the continued educational process and alleviate the intolerable crowding in schools. He also commended the generous support provided by iHH Foundation and HUMAN ACCESS’s efforts exerted in supporting the education sector.